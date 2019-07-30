wrestling / News
Marko Stunt Officially Signs With AEW
– Marko Stunt is officially on board with All Elite Wrestling. Stunt posted to Twitter on Tuesday announcing that he has signed on board and was making the announcement in celebration of his 23rd birthday.
Stunt was in All In’s Over Budget Battle Royal, and has competed in two AEW events: the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing and accompanying Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to the ring for their match at Fight for the Fallen.
It’s my 23rd birthday, and I can’t think of another way to celebrate, than by announcing something huge!
I would like to announce that I have OFFICIALLY signed with @AEWrestling!
Thank you to everyone who has supported me, and everyone at AEW!
This is just the beginning 😈 pic.twitter.com/1Bg1O8aPov
— Mr. Fun Size (@MarkoStunt) July 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Meeting The Steiners For the First Time, Walking In on Them Tormenting a Referee
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW Buying Ad Time on WWE Programming, Going Head to Head With a WWE PPV
- Jim Ross on Rumors of WCW Losing Money Every Day in 1989, If He Was Concerned About the Company Going Out of Business
- Bruce Prichard On Getting Mobbed By Fans While Trying To Film An Interview With Hulk Hogan In The 80s