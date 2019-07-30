Marko Stunt Officially Signs With AEW

– Marko Stunt is officially on board with All Elite Wrestling. Stunt posted to Twitter on Tuesday announcing that he has signed on board and was making the announcement in celebration of his 23rd birthday.

Stunt was in All In’s Over Budget Battle Royal, and has competed in two AEW events: the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing and accompanying Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to the ring for their match at Fight for the Fallen.