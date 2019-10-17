wrestling / News
Marko Stunt on Replacing Luchasaurus With Two Hours Notice for AEW Dynamite Debut
– In a post on his Facebook account, AEW wrestler Marko Stunt discussed making his AEW Dynamite debut last night on TNT. He replaced Luchasaurus, who was forced to bow out of his scheduled tag team tournament match against the Lucha Bros. due to a hamstring injury. You can see how Marko Stunt’s full account of learning he’d be working the match instead below.
Stunt spoke about Luchasaurus getting injured two hours before Dynamite and being asked to step in as his replacement at the last minute. The Lucha Bros. went on to defeat Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy in order to advance in the tag team tournament.
I wasn’t originally supposed to be there this week. Luckily, for some reason, they asked me to come in this past Friday, and I was going to be on AEW Dark this coming Tuesday.
In a very unfortunate situation, Luchasaurus was injured just 2 hours before the show, and they asked me to step in. The most nervous and uncomfortable I’ve been was right there at that moment. I was being asked to step in the ring with two of the best on 2 hours notice, on national television, for my tv debut.
Despite any of that, myself and jungleboy went out there and gave it our all, and we hung with, quite possibly, the best tag team out there. We proved why we belong.
Yeah, there’s still people that don’t like it, and don’t think I should be there, and that’s fine. I’m still there, and there’s nowhere to go but up from here!
Thank you to the ones who have actually supported me through this absolutely nuts journey!
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Says Vince McMahon Told Mike Adamle and Taz to Walk Off ECW Commentary in 2008
- Booker T Says Big E. Can Be a Big Star, Says He Could See Big E. Take on Brock Lesnar
- Renee Young Lashes Out At Troll on WWE Backstage: ‘I Got All That Fox Money’
- CM Punk Jokes About His Own Firing In Response To Eric Bischoff’s WWE Exit