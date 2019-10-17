Marko Stunt on Replacing Luchasaurus With Two Hours Notice for AEW Dynamite Debut

– In a post on his Facebook account, AEW wrestler Marko Stunt discussed making his AEW Dynamite debut last night on TNT. He replaced Luchasaurus, who was forced to bow out of his scheduled tag team tournament match against the Lucha Bros. due to a hamstring injury. You can see how Marko Stunt’s full account of learning he’d be working the match instead below.

Stunt spoke about Luchasaurus getting injured two hours before Dynamite and being asked to step in as his replacement at the last minute. The Lucha Bros. went on to defeat Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy in order to advance in the tag team tournament.