Marko Stunt Returning to the Ring, Announced For ‘A Love Letter to Professional Wrestling’ Event

Marko Stunt is set to wrestle for the first time since January of last year, as he’s been announced for ‘A Love Letter to Professional Wrestling.’ The event will be presented by ACTION Wrestling on September 14 at Clements High School.

