Marko Stunt Returning to the Ring, Announced For ‘A Love Letter to Professional Wrestling’ Event
May 30, 2024
Marko Stunt is set to wrestle for the first time since January of last year, as he’s been announced for ‘A Love Letter to Professional Wrestling.’ The event will be presented by ACTION Wrestling on September 14 at Clements High School.
💥 The second talent announcement for “A Love Letter To Professional Wrestling” is Marko Stunt!!
💥 Presented by @WrestleACTION1
💥 Tix go on sale soon!!
💥 📍 Clements High School
💥 📆 – September 14th
💥 More Talent TBA soon!!!!
💥 🎥 – @ivanfirejay pic.twitter.com/1khFMGJ00S
— 𝔘𝔫𝔨𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔞𝔟𝔩𝔢 𝔅𝔯𝔞𝔶𝔡𝔢𝔫 𝔗𝔬𝔬𝔫 (@toon_brayden) May 29, 2024
