Marko Stunt Reveals That People Have Tried To Get Him To Take Steroids

Marko Stunt is a smaller wrestler than most, so it’s probably not surprising that someone has tried to get him to take steroids in the past. He revealed this in an interview with Wrestling Inc, and said that he didn’t think he needed them. Here are highlights:

On sharing a hospital room with David Arquette: “I was laying on the couch upstairs and I heard, ‘Oh, here comes David,’ and I didn’t know what was going on. I heard some rumbling and then I saw David run past the room and he was holding his neck. We ended up being at the same hospital together. He was right next to me in the room and he came and checked on me. I snapped my leg in half – the worst pain I’ve ever been in. Luckily, I’m doing better now.”

On if he’s ever intimidated: “I’m consistently intimidated. I try not to let it show because I don’t want people to see my weakness [laughs]. I’ve been a part of some really good locker rooms and the people I’ve been able to meet have helped me get to where I need to be.”

On being told to take steroids: “That’s funny. A year and half ago, I did have people trying to get me to get on the gas, but I wouldn’t do it. I don’t think I need to to be honest. Now people are more accepting and people see me for who I am….They don’t think I need to be super big as that wouldn’t be me.”