Marko Stunt Says He Spoken With AEW, Talks Whether WWE is Still His End Goal

Marko Stunt spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his participation at All In, the possibility of going to AEW and more. Highlights are below:

On how he got on Cody’s radar: “[Cody] saw Lost In New York, my segment there and he liked the moves I did. The weirdest thing about it is that he got my number from somebody and contacted me the next morning.”

On being part of All In: “All In was one of the better experiences I ever had wrestling. It was a super professional environment and there was no hostility. Everybody was there for the exact same reason and that was for the love of wrestling. I didn’t really feel like I belonged at first. But towards the end I felt I was part of the community and it felt really good.”

On working with Bully Ray in the matchb: “When he picked me up, it was just so fast. I remember being on the ground and then being on the ground again. The throw wasn’t that bad, I guess. I wasn’t anticipating it not hurting, but I guess adrenaline’s a heck of a drug. [Bully Ray’s] the reason that I had the shine in the battle royal. He’s the reason I got to have a faceoff with him. He spoke up for me and stood up for me and gave me these opportunities in the battle royal that I wouldn’t have gotten without him.

On the possibility of his arrival in AEW: “I would love to go to AEW. I’ll be at Starrcast and I’ve talked to them about some stuff. I’ll be in the area and I’ll just leave it at that. I would love to work for AEW in the future, but I guess we’ll all find out soon.”

On if WWE is still his end goal: “Had you asked me this six months ago, my answer would have been completely different. I don’t think that WWE is the be all, end all of everything. They’re still on top, obviously. I think one day I would love to go there, but if that never happens I’m not gonna be mad or super upset about it.”