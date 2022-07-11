Marko Stunt Thinks AEW Got Addicted to WWE Star Power ‘Like a Drug’

– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, former AEW talent Marko Stunt discussed AEW bringing in more former WWE Superstars. Stunt speculated that bringing former WWE Superstars with more “star power” became “like a drug” to AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Marko Stunt on AEW bringing in more names from WWE: “I think that there was a point where they got a taste of what that star power could do, and it’s kind of like a drug I guess, in a way. You get a little bit and you’re like, ‘Ooh, that was fun, that felt good, that was nice. Let’s get a little more in here.'”

Stunt on the casual fans’ relationship with AEW: “I’ve noticed that more since I was with AEW. The casual fan is not watching it for the same reasons that I would watch it or maybe you would watch it.”

“That’s definitely stuff that runs through your head. Ultimately, I generally try not to get too upset about that type of stuff. Like, I try not to. There are definitely days where I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ … I don’t really have any desire to work there right now,” Stunt said, quick to note that he was trying to be careful with his wording. “That’s not me saying I don’t want to work for them ever but, right now, it’s kind of fresh still.”