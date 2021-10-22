wrestling / News

Marshall Von Erich Announces Birth Of Son

October 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Marshall Von Erich is a dad, announcing the birth of his son on Thursday. The MLW star announced on Twitter that he and his wife celebrated the birth of Archie Ross Adkisson today.

You can see the post below. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family.

