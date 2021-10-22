wrestling / News
Marshall Von Erich Announces Birth Of Son
October 21, 2021 | Posted by
Marshall Von Erich is a dad, announcing the birth of his son on Thursday. The MLW star announced on Twitter that he and his wife celebrated the birth of Archie Ross Adkisson today.
You can see the post below. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family.
I want to welcome to the world Archie Ross Von Erich! God is good and the legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/YAfE6tm1aU
— Marshall Von Erich (@MarshallVonEric) October 21, 2021
