Marshall Von Erich Says Attending The Iron Claw Was ‘Nerve-Wracking’

The Von Erich family attended the premiere of The Iron Claw, and Marshall Von Erich says it was a stressful experience. Marshall spoke on Busted Open Radio following the film’s Los Angeles premiere and noted that he’s looking forward to the release of the movie on December 22nd, though attending the premiere involved some anxiety.

“It was nerve-wracking going into the premiere as a family,” Marshall said (per Wrestling Inc). “We all went over there — my sisters had a harder time, and my mom — there were just so many question marks. And my dad was like, ‘If anything, they’ll Google the real story, and I’ll talk to them.'”

He continued, “But we ended up watching it, and it’s based on a true story, so there’s a few chronological inconsistencies. But there was one part in the movie that my dad told us in confidence. I don’t think he ever told anybody in an interview or anything — of a dream he had after my uncle Kerry passed that was so heavy that we almost had to leave the movie theater. My dad was like — he couldn’t believe that it was in there.”