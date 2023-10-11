Marshall Von Erich Weighs In On The Iron Claw Trailer

As previously reported, the first trailer for A24 Films’ Von Erich biopic, The Iron Claw, was released today. In a post on Twitter, Marshall Von Erich (the son of Kevin and a wrestler himself) gave his thoughts on the footage.

He wrote: “I knew it wouldn’t be 100% accurate because my Dad wasn’t Involved but those of you that know our family know that God played a major role in our story. Still excited about it and think it can help a lot of people that are suffering from loss. They nailed the wardrobe tho.”