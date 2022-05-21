Marshall Von Erich Set for Battle Riot at MLW’s Return to NYC

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Marshall Von Erich will enter this year’s 40-wrestler Battle Riot for MLW’s upcoming return to New York City. The event will be held at the Melrose Ballroom on June 23. Here’s the full announcement:

Marshall Von Erich enters the Battle Riot

Major League Wrestling today announced a new participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City's Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Marshall Von Erich promises to unleash a tornado when he enters the 40-wrestler Battle Riot extravaganza in the Big Apple this summer.

As one of the last standing competitors in last year’s Battle Riot, Marshall looks to go the distance and secure his shot at his first World Heavyweight Title shot and bring gold home to the Von Erich ranch.

The barefoot brawling “Son of Thunder” has accomplished much in MLW since his debut in 2019.

Winning the World Tag Team Championship in his first year along with his brother Ross, Marshall has predominately competed in tag team action. However, the Battle Riot could alter his next move in the league if he can outlast 39 other fighters and collect his golden ticket to what would be the biggest bout of his career.

Will Marshall Von Erich clinch a guaranteed title shot by winning the Battle Riot in NYC?

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion?

Battle Riot Participants:

Lince Dorado

Marshall Von Erich

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

