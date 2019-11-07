Marshall Von Erich vs. Ikuro Kwon Set For MLW Blood and Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Marshall Von Erich and Ikuro Kowan for MLW Blood and Thunder on Saturday. Here’s a press release:

Marshall Von Erich vs. Ikuro Kwon of CONTRA Unit signed for MLW’s Orlando return this Saturday

After months of requests for a one-on-one encounter, Marshall Von Erich will finally get his hands on the man who burned his eyes with a toxic mist when he battles CONTRA Unit’s Ikuro Kwon this Saturday night.

ORLANDO — MLW today announced a National Openweight Title Match: Marshall Von Erich vs. Ikuro Kwon for MLW: Blood & Thunder at GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida this Saturday, November 9. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The event has a special matinee bell time of 4:00pm with doors opening at 3:00pm to the general public.

CONTRA has been at war with the Von Erichs since the spring when Tom Lawlor asked Ross and Marshall to come to MLW and help him in his battle against the global dealers in violence. Things boiled over this summer when Marshall was blinded by Kwon’s mysterious mist.

Sidelined for weeks, Marshall vowed to get his hands on Kwon one-on-one and that will finally go down this Saturday night in Orlando!

Will the black flag rise up over Orlando or will Marshall Von Erich put the mysterious Kwon in the Iron Claw and vanquish CONTRA? Find out LIVE in Orlando this Saturday night. But your tickets today at: MLWTickets.com.

This event is an all ages event.

There is no dress code for this event but bring your signs as cameras will be rolling for MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS.

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Signed thus far for this card:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE!

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE BOUT

Teddy Hart (c) vs. Myron Reed of Injustice

FIRST-TIME EVER ENCOUNTER!

Low Ki vs. Timothy Thatcher

WOMEN’S DIVISION BOUT

Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady

Marshall Von Erich vs. Ikuro Kwon of CONTRA Unit

Mystery Box Battle Royal

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • The Dynasty • Douglas James • Injustice • Brian Pillman Jr. • Zenshi and more!

General Public Doors Open: 3:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 4:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT GILT NIGHTCLUB:

GILT is Orlando’s largest upscale nightclub and considered one of the city’s top high-end destinations. Recently undergoing a $1.5 million renovation, GILT is a state-of-the-art venue.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.