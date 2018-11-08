wrestling / News
Owen Hart Documentary Reaching Out to Rock and Undertaker
– The Martha Hart-backed documentary on her late husband and WWE star Owen Hart is reaching out to The Rock and The Undertaker for possible involvement in the project. The film’s official Twitter account posted a message tagging Rock and Michelle McCool in the hopes that Rock and Taker will agree to appear in the feature. You can see the post below.
The film is set to be released on the twentieth anniversary of Hart’s passing next year. Breakneck Films is producing the film, with Jo Lewis set to direct.
A sincere appeal to @TheRock & The Undertaker to participate in our wonderful film honouring the legacy of their friend Owen. Really hope Twitter does its magic & they hopefully see this and get in touch as we'd be privileged to hear their memories of the great man. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/RNVepdnik2
— OWEN (@OwenHartFilm) November 8, 2018