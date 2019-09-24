Marti Belle, Ashley Vox, Thunder Rosa Announced For NWA TV Tapings

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced that female wrestlers Marti Belle, Ashley Vox, and Thunder Rosa will be part of their TV tapings on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

BREAKING | The National Wrestling Alliance is proud to announce another star coming to Atlanta, GA Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 30th and October 1st

GPB Studios | Atlanta, GA

GPB Studios | Atlanta, GA

BREAKING | As announced by NWA Women's World Champion Allysin Kay. Two more names confirmed for Atlanta.

Marti Belle (@MartiBelle)

Ashley Vox (@Ashley__vox)

Tix – https://t.co/Yh8NgfKVPQ pic.twitter.com/vxYZ0tTVKj — NWA (@nwa) September 24, 2019

The promotion will tape two nights of television from Atlanta. It is unknown when or where the shows will air.