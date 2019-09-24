wrestling / News

Marti Belle, Ashley Vox, Thunder Rosa Announced For NWA TV Tapings

September 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Thunder Rosa

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced that female wrestlers Marti Belle, Ashley Vox, and Thunder Rosa will be part of their TV tapings on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

The promotion will tape two nights of television from Atlanta. It is unknown when or where the shows will air.

