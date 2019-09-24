wrestling / News
Marti Belle, Ashley Vox, Thunder Rosa Announced For NWA TV Tapings
– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced that female wrestlers Marti Belle, Ashley Vox, and Thunder Rosa will be part of their TV tapings on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
BREAKING | The National Wrestling Alliance is proud to announce another star coming to Atlanta, GA
Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22)
September 30th and October 1st
GPB Studios | Atlanta, GA
Ticket and Info – https://t.co/T5Sqzsv3Dk pic.twitter.com/9zybMy4cTH
— NWA (@nwa) September 24, 2019
BREAKING | As announced by NWA Women's World Champion Allysin Kay.
Two more names confirmed for Atlanta.
Marti Belle (@MartiBelle)
Ashley Vox (@Ashley__vox)
One more name to be announced today and more surprises soon
Tix – https://t.co/Yh8NgfKVPQ pic.twitter.com/vxYZ0tTVKj
— NWA (@nwa) September 24, 2019
The promotion will tape two nights of television from Atlanta. It is unknown when or where the shows will air.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So
- Eric Bischoff Speculates on Why Kevin Sullivan Hasn’t Booked for Wrestling Since WCW
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Considering Downsizing to a Regional Promotion During 1990s
- Fans Angry With FOX Sports Broadcaster Comparing Rey Mysterio to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre