Marti Belle Reveals She’s No Longer Under Contract With NWA

– Former WWE Mae Young Classic participant and Shine tag team champion Marti Belle announced via her Twitter account today that she is no longer under contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). You can view the tweet she posted below.

Belle wrote, “Thank you @nwa for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the talented locker room & create some amazing moments. I met incredible people that I’m sure I’ll see again. I am no longer signed to a contract with NWA. I am not sure what’s next for me, but I am excited to find out.”

Besides Marti Belle, Allysin Kay announced her NWA exit as well earlier this month.