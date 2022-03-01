Martin Kove Reveals How His Latest AEW Dynamite Appearance Got Put Together

– Actor Martin Kove, of Cobra Kai and Karate Kid fame, was the guest on today’s edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, and he discussed his recent appearance on AEW Dynamite, acting as a “sensei” for Dr. Britt Baker. He discussed the appearance and how it came about on the show. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“We did an autograph show months ago and my convention agent introduced us. She was great, big Cobra Kai fan, knew all the episodes and everything. She said, ‘Will you do this promo for me.’ I said, ‘What is your background?’ She says, ‘I’m a dentist.’ ‘Oh.’ That’s things you would not think of a wrestler. She said, ‘Will you do this promo for me, it’ll be great.’ Positions are juxtaposed in life and just come in and say something very endearing of me as the character John Kreese. I said, ‘Okay, that’s very endearing, and I’m soft-spoken and loving.’ She got an enormous amount of social media on it, huge. She called me a couple of times to do another one and I couldn’t. This time, we were in Nashville, and she wasn’t wrestling, but she was buying into a wrestler that was supposed to win and didn’t. I came in and give her advice. ‘Finish her yourself, no mercy,’ if it came to that. The person she was sponsoring, lost, so she had to go to the ring and do all this and they all finished screaming ‘Cobra Kai,’ she walked up to me and we played it out. ‘What should I do?’ ‘What I told you to do. Go in there and finish it.’ She goes in there and kicks the girl’s ass.”

You can see a clip of Martin Kove appearing on AEW Dynamite below: