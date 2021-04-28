Marty Casaus on How Much It Meant for Him to Wrestle Brian Cage on AEW Dark

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to Marty Casaus (aka Marty the Moth in Lucha Underground), who discussed his recent match against Brian Cage on last night’s AEW Dark. Below are some highlights.

Marty Casaus on wrestling Cage on AEW Dark: “This match meant the world to me. [Brian Cage & I] only wrestled once before, and it’s a whole new situation getting to go into AEW. He’s gotten even better since the last time we were in the ring together, to a point I didn’t even know was possible. And for me, I’m savoring every moment. I worked so damn hard to make this happen, so I’m enjoying it more, whether it’s hearing the crowd or kicking someone in the face.”

On his training after getting spinal surgery for herniated discs: “I’ve been training with Cody, Glacier, QT and Luther. It’s been a lot of hard work, but I want this so bad. I’m learning a whole different side of the psychology and the showmanship. I come away with pages of notes from QT and Glacier, and it’s given me even more to offer in the ring. There are a lot of stories to be told in AEW. It’s been fun to see the internet blow up about my match on Dark. I’m so excited to see what the future brings, and I’m going to keep putting in the work to make it happen. As I said before, black and gold, those are my colors.”