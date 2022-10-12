wrestling / News

Various News: Marty Jannetty Reportedly Dealing With Health Issues, Card For This Weekend’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling

October 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWF Prime Time Wresting 8-28-1989 The Rockers Shawn Michaels Marty Jannetty Image Credit: WWE, Peacock

– WWE alumnus Marty Jannetty is currently dealing with some health issues, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Jannetty is dealing with several unspecified issues after undergoing ankle surgery recently.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Jannetty for a quick and full recovery.

– The lineup for this weekend’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling is as follows:

* Fury, Mezmeriah & Razor vs. Vivian Rivera, Keta Rush & Stephy Slays
* Penelope Pink vs. Leia Makoa
* Miami Sweet Heat, Lindsey & Laurie Carlson vs. Chainsaw, Siren the Voodoo Doll and TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Marty Jannetty, WOW-Women Of Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading