Various News: Marty Jannetty Reportedly Dealing With Health Issues, Card For This Weekend’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling
October 12, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE alumnus Marty Jannetty is currently dealing with some health issues, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Jannetty is dealing with several unspecified issues after undergoing ankle surgery recently.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Jannetty for a quick and full recovery.
– The lineup for this weekend’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling is as follows:
* Fury, Mezmeriah & Razor vs. Vivian Rivera, Keta Rush & Stephy Slays
* Penelope Pink vs. Leia Makoa
* Miami Sweet Heat, Lindsey & Laurie Carlson vs. Chainsaw, Siren the Voodoo Doll and TBA
