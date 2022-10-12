Various News: Marty Jannetty Reportedly Dealing With Health Issues, Card For This Weekend’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling

– WWE alumnus Marty Jannetty is currently dealing with some health issues, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Jannetty is dealing with several unspecified issues after undergoing ankle surgery recently.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Jannetty for a quick and full recovery.

– The lineup for this weekend’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling is as follows:

* Fury, Mezmeriah & Razor vs. Vivian Rivera, Keta Rush & Stephy Slays

* Penelope Pink vs. Leia Makoa

* Miami Sweet Heat, Lindsey & Laurie Carlson vs. Chainsaw, Siren the Voodoo Doll and TBA