Marty Jannetty Discusses More Details on His Alleged Murder Confession (Video)

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty made some strange claims earlier this week when he made comments on Facebook about making someone “disappear” when he was a teenager in Columbus, Georgia. The Columbus PD later announced that they were looking into Jannetty’s claims. PWInsider reports that Jannetty later appeared on Boston Wrestling’s YouTube channel and further discussed the claims he made on social media.

In the interview with Boston Wrestling, Marty Jannetty stated that the man he was referring to was a front desk clerk at a bowling alley in Columbus. He stated that the man was known to sell marijuana and tried to sexually assault him when Jannetty was 13 years old. At the time, Jannetty did not know that the man “lured” children to assault them.

Jannetty went on to state the person in question fondled Jannetty inside of his car. When Jannetty tried to get out, the desk clerk got angry. Then, Jannetty was allegedly pulled out of the car into an alley where he had his pants pulled down. However, Jannetty claims he was able to grab a brick and strike the clerk before he could be assaulted. Jannetty added that the desk clerk did not deserve to die but “deserved to get his ***” beaten.

In his earlier social media post, Jannetty had claimed that he later dumped the man’s body into the Chattahoochee River. If there is any truth to Jannetty’s claims, the alleged murder would’ve happened in approximately 1973. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations website does not list any unsolved murders that took place prior to 1980.

You can view the full interview with Jannetty and Boston Wrestling below.