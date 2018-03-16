Marty Jannetty Doesn’t Want To Be Known As Guy Who Wanted To Have Sex With His Daughter

Back in September, a post went up on Marty Jannetty’s Facebook asking if it was okay to have sex with his daughter since they’re not genetically related. Jannetty later said that his Facebook page was hacked and denied making the post. In an interview with The Sun), Jannetty expressed his disappointment at being known for that post instead of his wrestling career, especially since he didn’t write it. Here are highlights:

On still having to explain himself: “I’m still getting bombarded with emails and messages about this and fans at live events ask me questions about it. In fact, every damn body seems to have their own podcast now and wants me to go on there to talk about that disgusting post. Of course I would never think anything like that – it’s messed up. It’s almost comical that I worked my a** off so hard to make my name in wrestling and through years and years of blood, sweat and tears, I did it.”

On how he’s only known for that now: “The barber shop window episode with Shawn is legendary. It happened over 25 years ago and yet people still rave about it. Yet one fake ‘BS’ story has risen right up there with that. It makes me mad because I wonder if in 25 years from now, will they still be saying ‘that pervert wanted to f*** his daughter’?”

On a warning to the hackers of his phone: “If I ever got my hands on them let’s just say I’d put them in a sleeper hold for a very, very long time. I wish I could find who did it – but then again maybe it’s a good thing I haven’t.”

On how it affected his family: “She just couldn’t believe it when she read it and didn’t know how to deal with it. Imagine reading that about yourself – in every website all over the world – it’s not fair on her. It’s also been tough for my girlfriend reading that stuff. That was really hurtful – apart from a few people on my fan page – so many people just read that sick message and took it as truth. I kind of understand why they did believe it – in a way – because I always write crazy stories on Facebook – to shock people or make them laugh – but I’d never go that far. And people just believe what they read and it’s like with WWE – perceptions become reality. Some people I thought were friends sent me these nasty messages then they blocked me so I didn’t even have a chance to respond. It makes me sad – these dumb people could have destroyed my life. All the stuff I accomplished – all the stuff in wrestling and all the good things I did for kids like with the Make A Wish Foundation and now you Google me and that stupid story pops up all over. I spoke to my lawyer and there’s nothing I can do about it. I just hope people will remember me for my wrestling and all the good things I’ve accomplished – not some stupid fake story.”