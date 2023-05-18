Marty Jannetty on How Much He Would Party With Shawn Michaels

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty discussed how much he would party with former tag team partner Shawn Michaels when they were The Rockers and more. Below are some highlights:

Marty Jannetty on the best part of working with Shawn Michaels: “Parties. We would do every third week in Vegas, the showboat. We were young, we did a lot of things we shouldn’t do then. The parties with the extras in it, besides the alcohol. And Vegas is the place that never sleeps. Vegas is like, you open the door and there’s a party out there.”

On Shawn Michaels’ work in NXT: “I could see that he had the knowledge and talent to be teaching younger guys. I would love to be there, my passion is to teach the younger guys.”