Marty Jannetty Says He’ll Go Broke If He Gets Ankle Surgery

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Marty Jannetty said that if he ends up getting ankle surgery he’ll be broke, but he refuses to accept help from fans through something like GoFundMe. Here are highlights:

On his problems with his ankle: “I’m having a problem with my ankle and it’s a hard adjustment from being a world-class athlete to having to gimp and use a crutch. When I look at guys that are my age like Iron Sheik – man he’s in a wheelchair. Duke ‘The Dumpster’ Droese – from his knee down he’s got a titanium leg. I see that and it hurts my feelings because I don’t wanna see them like that. I can only think what fans must think when they see us like that. Mine’s only a gimp, I can get it fixed. I don’t have health insurance so it’s gonna cost me a little bit. I could do it now, but then I’ll be broke. If I don’t make money after that, then where am I gonna eat?”

On self-doubt: “I’m trying but it’s so hard when you have self-doubt. My dad once told me that if you don’t have self-respect, it don’t matter what you got because you ain’t got nothing. It’s hard to respect yourself when you can’t walk right…Now I can’t even walk out to the trash can to put the trash out. I gotta let it smell up the house before I finally do. It’s a hard adjustment.”

On talking to DDP about help: “I love him to death. I don’t wanna say nothing negative, but there was a couple of negative things… His response was not one I liked and I’ll just leave it at that. I wanna leave it alone because I don’t wanna say nothing negative.”

On Joey Janela starting a GoFundMe for him: “I love Joey but he finished me off [laughs]. I love Joey. He offered to help me, him and Chris Jericho to do a GoFundMe. Scott Hall had just gotten a sh**load of money from the GoFundMe…. Here I come behind him and the first three or four comments were ‘Oh, all these drughead partiers blew their money and now they want us to pay.’ I was like ‘No. Take it down. I don’t want that up there.’ Because it does appear that way. “And when you’ve been worldwide – it’s even harder…. I’m asking people for money that already paid me. When they showed up to the arena that night, they paid me. And now I’m asking for more? It’s just hard,” stated Jannetty. But it’s all on WWE. Because if you’re making a million off me last quarter, you can’t pay $40,000 to get my ankles fixed so I don’t need to OD on pain pills? That’s why I got in a lawsuit. The Rockers [going into the WWE] Hall of Fame will never happen because there’s a lawsuit in place. It can’t happen. I love all of them. I love Vince. I love Shane. I love Stephanie. I love them all…Linda, she was hardcore. But I love them all. Vince once told me, I think it was about Jesse Ventura when he was suing, ‘You have to separate business from personal life. What’s going on right now is business.’ That’s where I’m at and you’re the one who taught me it’s business. I don’t like it. But I don’t like walking in front of people with a gimp either.”