Marty Jannetty Says His Sister Has Passed Away & His Leg May Be Amputated

Marty Jannetty recently revealed that his leg issues have gotten worse and added that one of his sisters has passed away. The WWE alumnus posted to Facebook and said that he’s going through a difficult time, stating that doctors told him yesterday that they want to amputate his leg and that his brother called him last night to say their sister passed.

Jannetty wrote:

I can’t hardly formulate a sentence right now, it’s a tough time in life, yesterday day they told me they want to cut my leg off.. struggling with that my brother called last night and, my sister died in his arms basically. I don’t even know what I’m saying right now. I don’t think I’m doing the podcast show tomorrow night, please forgive me, I do loves y’all..I just can’t. I’m so lost right now PS- Many of y’all know both my sisters, Diane is still hanging in tough as a mo-fo, Diane STAY STAY STRONG, KEEP BELIEF, YOU TOO GENO!

Jannetty has previously had issued with his ankle; it’s not clear the nature of his current leg issues though he noted in a post back in November that his foot was hurting.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the Jannetty family for their loss and our best wishes to Jannetty regarding his leg issues.