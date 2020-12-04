Marty Jannetty Shares Update After Reconstructive Ankle Surgery

Former WWE superstar Marty Jannetty recently underwent reconstructive ankle surgery, and he shared an update on how the surgery went and his expectations moving forward.

Jannetty took to Facebook to reveal that the surgery was a success and that he’s set to have another surgery in four months.

ALL IS GOOD IN DA HOOD AND HOLLY WOOD IF SHE COULD!! It’s possibly my best Thanksgiving ever..hurts a little today but reconstructive ankle surgery was successful..4 more months and we get the other one..Thank you so much Dr Lee Mac!! Only thing tho’ The SwagStar immediately took my crutches & wheelchair as his own..and the WagStar took my mink-chinchilla skin loofah as his new imitation glass condo second floor crash pad..BUT.. We all 3 are wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving!! Did ya hurrrrrd us?? Loves y’all all!!

Jannetty discussed the issues with his ankle during a May 2019 interview with Wrestling Inc., with the former member of the Rockers explaining why he didn’t want the surgery to be funded by fans despite their willingness to help him.