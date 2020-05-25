Marty Scurll Appears On Latest Being The Elite, Young Bucks Mock Rumored Revival WWE Look

Marty Scurll appeared on the latest edition of Being the Elite. The segment featured Hangman Page walking into the Young Bucks’ hotel room the night before the Stadium Stampede match. He tells the Young Bucks that the Inner Circle are a well oiled machine and that the three of them need to form a circle, so they huddle up, and Matt says he feels like the group is missing something to be truly connected, wishing someone would walk through the door and help them with this entire situation.

Marty Scurll, wearing a face mask, then kicked the door open and walked up to them. He took his mask off but Page and the Bucks didn’t notice him. He said, “I’m back, baby,” but they still didn’t notice him. He said, “Guys, it’s me,” but they still didn’t notice him and mistake him for a waiter. Scurll continued to try to get Page’s attention, but to no avail. Finally, Scurll left. When Page and the Bucks opened their eyes, Brandon Cutler, who was filming them, calls them idiots for letting the waiter leave without tipping him, prompting them to run after him.

Scurll hasn’t been on BTE since April.

Also on the show, The Young Bucks did a segment where they wore wrestling gear that looked like the gear that Vince McMahon reportedly wanted the Revival to wear towards the end of their WWE run.