ROH Releases ‘Fan Footage’ of Marty Scurll at NJPW Event

January 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Marty Scurll NWA Into the Fire

As previously reported, Marty Scurll made a surprise appearance at last night’s NJPW New Beginning event in Durham, North Carolina. ROH has released “fan footage” of Scurll at the event, where he challenged to face Jay White in a match at Supercard of Honor XIV. You can check out that clip below.

