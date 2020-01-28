ROH Releases ‘Fan Footage’ of Marty Scurll at NJPW Event

– As previously reported, Marty Scurll made a surprise appearance at last night’s NJPW New Beginning event in Durham, North Carolina. ROH has released “fan footage” of Scurll at the event, where he challenged to face Jay White in a match at Supercard of Honor XIV. You can check out that clip below.

. @MartyScurll showed up at the @njpw1972 New Beginning USA event last night in North Carolina to issue a challenge for #SupercardOfHonor April 4th in Lakeland, Florida. Check out this exclusive fan footage!

Tickets for #SupercardOfHonor are on sale now: https://t.co/bD1NXIfu4B pic.twitter.com/m7QDbKgvRF

— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 28, 2020