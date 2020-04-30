Marty Scurll On Being ROH’s Booker and Not Just Putting Himself Over, Says He Has ROH’s Best Interests At Heart

On the debut episode of the ROHStrong podcast, Marty Scurll talked about the challenges of being the booker of the company while still being an in-ring performer. Scurll became in charge of the company’s creative when he signed his new deal at the beginning of the year. Of course, wrestling history is full of in-ring talents who also served as the booker of their promotions and many of them have ended up booking the company’s main storylines around themselves.

Scurll talked about how with his reputation on the line, his chief goal is making the company succeed and that he has the experience he thinks he needs to help ROH’s storylines succeed and resonate with fans, noting that he wants ROH to succeed more than he wants himself to succeed. You can check out the highlights and full episode below:

On finding a balance between his on-screen work and booking, not just putting himself over: “Yeah, and that’s a great question. I think like you said, you know — I think what I’ve achieved in Ring of Honor kind of speaks for itself. So for example, I was — it’s not too much of an awkward position because I was booked as a top guy beforehand, there’s no reason for that to stop, you know what I mean? It’s not like I was an undercard guy and then I became booker and now I’m World Champion or something, you know what I mean? [laughs] I’m always going to make the best decisions not for myself, but for the company. So for example, if me being World Champion is best for the company at the time then we would do that despite what my other roles might be. At the end of the day, the fans are going to tell you if they believe something or not. If someone is champion that they don’t believe should be champion, then they’re going to let you know.

“For example, if I’m booked on top right now, I don’t think any of the fans are going to say, ‘Oh, why’s he on top? He shouldn’t be there.’ So no, like, it’s — I understand a wrestler being a booker, maybe it’s a somewhat conflict of interest. But at the same time, you know, where do you get these bookers from? It’s not like people can go to university and train to be a booker. The only way you can be prepared for this job is to have years and years of experience in the business. And that’s something that I have. I’ve been all over the world, I’ve wrestled with pretty much every big star in the world today. So I have a lot of experience and wisdom in this job. I’ve been a fan since I was a young kid, so I’ve studied this my whole entire life. Every day for my whole entire life I’ve been studying this business. So no, I feel like I’m in a great position to help this company.”

On looking out for the company over himself: “The main thing I’d like to add is, that I, maybe more than — I wouldn’t say anyone, but I have Ring of Honor’s best interest at heart. That’s the main thing, I want the company to succeed. And I have to now, because my name’s on the line, you know what I mean? So I don’t have any ulterior motives, I want his company to succeed and at the moment, it’s a case of I want this company to succeed more than I want myself to succeed. But obviously, we’re a part of the ship now, we should succeed together.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ROHStrong with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.