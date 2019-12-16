wrestling / News

Marty Scurll Interview Announced For NWA Powerrr

December 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Marty Scurll NWA Into the Fire

– Marty Scurll will be making an appearance on Tuesday’s NWA Powerrr. The promotion announced Scurll’s interview, which didn’t air at NWA Into The Fire, will air on Powerrr. Stu Bennett will also sitdown with Scurll for an exclusive chat about his future.

