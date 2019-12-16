Marty Scurll Interview Announced For NWA Powerrr

– Marty Scurll will be making an appearance on Tuesday’s NWA Powerrr. The promotion announced Scurll’s interview, which didn’t air at NWA Into The Fire, will air on Powerrr. Stu Bennett will also sitdown with Scurll for an exclusive chat about his future.

BREAKING | Tomorrow on #NWAPowerrr

Your first chance to see the full @MartyScurll promo from after #IntoTheFire.

Plus @StuBennett gets an exclusive on Marty’s future. https://t.co/04Nf9wYyDk

6:05pm ET TOMORROW.

Subscribe and turn on notifications. pic.twitter.com/51oJq8AObp

— NWA (@nwa) December 16, 2019