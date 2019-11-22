Marty Scurll Owns ‘Villain Club’ Trademark, Could Take It With Him If He Leaves ROH

It’s been previously reported that Marty Scurll’s contract with ROH will expire at the end of the month. While The Villain has given no indication of where he’ll land, both AEW and WWE are said to be interested.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Scurll is not currently advertised for ROH Final Battle on December 13 & 15, which could indicate that he is on his way out of the promotion. The Observer also notes that Scurll owns the rights to ‘Villain Club’, which means he could conceivably take the name with him wherever he ends up. While WWE is interested, Scurll’s top two choices right now are reportedly AEW (where The Elite would be waiting for him) and NJPW, which means he could also stay with ROH. Of course, Scurll lives in Florida, where NXT is housed, but it’s believed that is not happening.