Various News: Marty Scurll Poses With Paige, WWE’s 25 Best Instagram Posts of the Week, Dana Brooke and Bayley React to Teaming Together

March 25, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Marty Scurll

– In a post on Twitter, Marty Scurll revealed he took a photo with WWE’s Paige, teasing that she could be a member of the “Villain Club.”

– Meanwhile, Dana Brooke and Bayley spoke about teaming up together at a live event.

– WWE has posted a new gallery of the week’s 25 best Instagram photos. You can see a few of their choices below.

I like long romantic walks to the makeup aisle …🖤💄💋

