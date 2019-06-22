wrestling / News
Various News: Marty Scurll Fails to Recruit Joey Janela Due to AEW Status, Cody and Brandi Rhodes Set for One Hour Tees Signing, Kofi Kingston on Being a Big Sneakerhead
– As previously reported, ROH has been teasing a new member of Villain Enterprises. Well, there’s at least one person who won’t be joining the group. Marty Scurll shared a video where he tries to recruit Joey Janela to the stable. Instead, Janela says in response, “That sounds wonderful and great, but don’t you know I’m signed to AEW?” Marty Scurll then asks Brody King, “What the f*** is AEW?” You can check out that clip below.
– One Hour Tees announced a signing and photo op with Cody and Brandi Rhodes. The event is set for Thursday, August 29 during All Out Week. Tickets for the event are $75, and only 100 will be available to fans. Tickets for the signing go on sale this Wednesday.
– Janelle Rodriguez recently interviewed WWE World champion Kofi Kingston for ESPN’s Now or Never. Kingston talks about being a huge Sneakerhead this week. You can check out that video below.
