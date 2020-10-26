wrestling / News
Marty Scurll Reportedly Doesn’t Have A Role in ROH Anymore
October 26, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported yesterday that Marty Scurll had been removed from the ROH roster page after previous reports stated he wasn’t at recent ROH tapings.
F4WOnline reports that Scurll currently doesn’t have a role in Ring of Honor. He is no longer involved with creative and there are no plans to use him. However, it was stressed that at this time, Scurll hasn’t been fired.
After the #SpeakingOut movement started in June, Scurll was one of the people named. He was accused of sexually assaulting a girl in the UK while she was sixteen. He said he thought the incident was consensual and legal.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Direction for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Storyline Following HIAC (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Shayna Baszler On Her Reaction to Biting Becky Lynch in Raw Debut, Her Goals in WWE
- Jim Ross On Never Buying Into Rikishi As Person Who Ran Over Steve Austin, Triple H Coming Into His Own In 2000
- Lance Storm Says Mercedes Martinez Must Feel She Dodged A Bullet After Being Removed From Retribution