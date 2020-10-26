Marty Scurll Reportedly Doesn’t Have A Role in ROH Anymore

It was reported yesterday that Marty Scurll had been removed from the ROH roster page after previous reports stated he wasn’t at recent ROH tapings.

F4WOnline reports that Scurll currently doesn’t have a role in Ring of Honor. He is no longer involved with creative and there are no plans to use him. However, it was stressed that at this time, Scurll hasn’t been fired.

After the #SpeakingOut movement started in June, Scurll was one of the people named. He was accused of sexually assaulting a girl in the UK while she was sixteen. He said he thought the incident was consensual and legal.