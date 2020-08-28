Marty Scurll Reportedly Not at Recent ROH TV Tapings

Marty Scurll was not present at the recent ROH TV tapings according to a new report. Wrestling Inc reports that Scurrl has not been involved in anything related to the company since he was accused amid the #SpeakingOut movement of sexually assaulting a girl in 2015 when she was 16 years old.

Scurll had issued a statement at the time saying that the encounter as “a brief and consensual sexual encounter with a woman” and took place in the UK, and that he had no reason to question her age at the time. He noted that while the encounter was “technically legal in the UK,” he is aware of the significance of the age disparity and acknowleded that “my lack of good judgement that evening has disappointed many fans.”

According to WI, ROH is internally being praised for removing Scurll from his position as head booker while they investigate the situation. Delirious is currently serving as the head of ROH creative with Scurll on a “hiatus” while ROH looks into the situation. They made a statement back in June that they were investigating claims made against Scurll and anyone else on the roster. As of now, no statement or update has been provided regarding the investigation.