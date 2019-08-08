Marty Scurll vs. Bandido Added To ROH TV Taping In Atlanta

Ring of Honor has announced that a match between Marty Scurll and Bandido, which will be the first one ever, will happen on August 24 at an international TV taping in Atlanta. Here’s a press release:

VILLAIN ENTERPRISES’ MARTY SCURLL, LIFEBLOOD’S BANDIDO CLASH IN DREAM MATCH IN ATLANTA

Two of the most talented and charismatic stars in the sport will meet in a singles match for the first time in an ROH ring when Villain Enterprises leader Marty Scurll and LifeBlood’s Bandido square off at Saturday Night at Center Stage in Atlanta on Aug. 24.

The feud between Villain Enterprises and LifeBlood has been on fire as of late, thanks in large part to Flip Gordon double-crossing LifeBlood and joining Scurll’s band of villains. A personal rivalry between Scurll and Bandido has developed as well.

LifeBlood (Bandido, Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams) scored a non-title victory over ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises (Scurll, PCO and Brody King) in a Street Fight on a recent episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.” In that match, Bandido pinned Scurll after hitting a spectacular fallaway slam/moonsault off the top rope.

Villain Enterprises exacted a measure of revenge in a tag match pitting PCO and Scurll against Bandido and Haskins at Mass Hysteria in Lowell, Mass., a couple weeks ago. Bandido had the momentum in his favor until Gordon nailed him in the back with Scurll’s umbrella out of the view of the referee. Scurll immediately capitalized, as he applied the chicken wing to Bandido, who had no choice but to tap out.

Now that Bandido and Scurll have each gained a fall over the other in tag matches, they will meet in Atlanta to determine who the better man is in one-on-one competition.

Who will win this dream match? Join us live in person or streaming on HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS SATURDAY NIGHT AT CENTER STAGE

(INTERNATIONAL TV TAPING)

SATURDAY, AUG. 24, 6 P.M. EASTERN

CENTER STAGE

374 WEST PEACHTREE ST. NORTHWEST

ATLANTA, GA 30309

