Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada Announced For All In

– The second match is official for the All In stadium show, which takes place on September 1st in Chicago, Illinois. The All In Twitter account announced on Thursday that Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada will take place on the show, which takes place at the Sears Centre.

The match joins an NWA World Heavyweight Championship match between Nick Aldis and Cody as announced matches for the show. Other talent announced for the show are: Rey Mysterio, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Jay Lethal, Britt Baker, and Matt Cross.