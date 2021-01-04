Marvel and AAA Expanding Collaboration With New Wrestlers, Merchandise

Marvel and AAA’s collaboration that began at Triplemanía will continue with new wrestlers and merchandise. The two companies announced (per CBR that they are expanding on the collaboration that originally saw technicos El Aracno (Spider-Man) and El Leyenda Americana (Captain America) face El Terror Purpura (Thanos) and El Venenoide (Venom) at Triplemanía in December.

In addition to new wrestlers, there will also be merchandise inspired by lucha libre including jackets, purses, Funko Pops!, and more. Luis Lomelí, Head of Licensing and Consumer Products area at The Walt Disney Company (Mexico) said in a statement, noted in a statement the importance of “staying true to the essence” of Mexican wrestling while developing the stories and content for these wrestlers. “The potential of wrestling is unlimited. Its quality, color and talent are increasingly valued in the world,” Lomelí said. “Based on this unique and original creative platform, we will develop different product lines such as clothing, footwear and accessories, toys, household and school items.”

Dorian Roldán, General Director of Lucha Libre AAA, added that this collaboration with Marvel “represents the union of two fantastic worlds that house characters that the public have turned into their great heroes. Therefore, it will be a pleasure to welcome you to the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide family in a successful event, such as Triplemanía XXVIII.”