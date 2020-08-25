Mary McCormack Joins Cast of Starz Wrestling Drama Heels

Deadline reports that Mary McCormack has joined the cast of the upcoming Starz pro-wrestling drama, Heels. The show already stars Stephen and Alexander Ludwig.

The show focuses on a family-owned independent wrestling promotion featuring two brothers, Jack Spade (Amell), a heel, and Ace Spade (Ludwig), a face, and the issues that arise between them after their father’s death.

McCormack will play Willie, the business partner of Amell’s Jack Spade and the brains behind the promotion. Her backstory centers around her days as a valet for Wild Bill (Chris Bauer) and her decision to leave him as his career started to boom. His return to the local independent circuit causes issues for her.

In a related note, Amell tweeted this photo from the set today.