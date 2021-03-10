wrestling / News
Maryland To Allow Arenas to Operate at 50% Capacity
March 9, 2021
Maryland is the latest state to open up arenas, announcing that large venues can open at 50% capacity later this week. According to the Baltimore Sun, Maryland governor Larry Hogan has announced that he’s easing COVID-19 restrictions which includes allowing large indoor and outdoor venues to open at half their max capacity.
The new guidelines will go into effect Friday at 5 PM ET. The decision could have an impact on Ring of Honor, who run out of Baltimore and are hosting their 19th Anniversary Show in the city on March 26th.
