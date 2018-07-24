wrestling / News
WWE News: Maryse Comments on The Evolution PPV Announcement, WWE Congratulates Mark Andrews on Album Release
July 24, 2018 | Posted by
– Maryse posted the following on Instagram, commenting on the announcement of the women’s Evolution PPV…
– WWE posted the following, congratulating NXT UK star Mark Andrews and his band on the release of their new album…
Congratulations to @NXTUK & @WWE205Live Superstar @MandrewsJunior on the release of #DayOfTheDead, his band's newest track! https://t.co/8ahj5cxama
— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2018