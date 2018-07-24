Quantcast

 

WWE News: Maryse Comments on The Evolution PPV Announcement, WWE Congratulates Mark Andrews on Album Release

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Maryse

– Maryse posted the following on Instagram, commenting on the announcement of the women’s Evolution PPV…

To all the women of the past, present and future THANK YOU!!!! #awesome

– WWE posted the following, congratulating NXT UK star Mark Andrews and his band on the release of their new album…

