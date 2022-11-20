wrestling / News
Maryse Enjoys Cabo in a Bikini, Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, Maxxine Dupri Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
November 20, 2022
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Maryse enjoying a vacation in Cabo in a bikini, Maxxine Dupri, Rhea Ripley taking a gym selfie, Austin Theory looking ahead, Liv Morgan enjoying Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, Trish Stratus at the MCM Comic Con, The Bloodline showing their unity, Maxxine Dupri, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week?
📸 https://t.co/cffJjc5YM5 pic.twitter.com/l0PtGrdR6a
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2022
