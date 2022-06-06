Maryse Is Set To Appear On Tonight’s WWE RAW

In an interview with TVInsider, Maryse revealed that she will appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW to hype up season three of Miz & Mrs. Her reality show returns on USA Network tonight. Here are highlights:

Miz on shooting the season while also appearing on Dancing with the Stars: “It was a lot of hours dancing, and not only in the studio. Then I get home and all I was doing in the garage and in the bedroom was dancing. It was tough. I lost 15 pounds when I was on that show. You were dancing so much you forget to eat. You’re utilizing different parts of the body you never used before. You would think it’s just dancing. No, it’s pretty tough. To get that dance where it needs to be on Monday night, you have to really dedicate yourself 24/7 to it.”

Maryse on his dedication to the show: “It’s hard, but you do it. I really wanted him to do Dancing with the Stars when he asked. We knew it would be a lot of work. It was actually a lot more hours than I thought. Probably double. I knew we were going to be busy. It wasn’t just dancing in the studio. It was also after. His head was always into it. I’d be having a conversation with him, and I can see him picturing dancing. I’m like, “Are you listening to what I’m saying because your brain is going.”

Maryse on documenting her return to the ring: “I like to do stories that are meaningful and that I can get excited about. You always do better, and it’s always more fun. And when I get to work with him [Miz], I can’t say no. I wasn’t supposed to do a story with Beth [Phoenix] and Edge. I was supposed to come back as a character on the show. Then the first day back I get asked about us versus them in a tag match at Royal Rumble. It got me excited. I love Edge. I love Beth. I could not say no. That’s what happened.”

Maryse on if tonight’s RAW is a one-shot appearance: “That is really fun that you asked that. I don’t know. Let’s ask the same question Tuesday morning.”