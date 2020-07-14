wrestling / News

WWE News: Maryse Yells At The Miz For Being Too Loud In Video, Stephanie McMahon on WWE Community Impact

July 14, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Miz and Maryse WWE HIAC Hell in a Cell

– The Miz got yelled at by Maryse in a video posted to Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel. The video features Miz, Woods, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, and others playing video games, only to have Maryse interrupt and yell at Miz for being too loud and interrupting her Zoom call.

– Stephanie McMahon tweeted about how Sonya Deville, Mustafa Ali, and Sarah Schreiber will all be on Female Quotient on Wednesday to discuss the impact WWE stars make on their community.

“I’m so proud of the work @WWECommunity does to impact communities around the world. Tune into @femalequotient Wed at 2pm ET & join @SonyaDevilleWWE @AliWWE & @sarahschreib as they discuss how @WWE & our Superstars use our platforms for good. #LionsLive ”

