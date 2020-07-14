wrestling / News
WWE News: Maryse Yells At The Miz For Being Too Loud In Video, Stephanie McMahon on WWE Community Impact
– The Miz got yelled at by Maryse in a video posted to Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel. The video features Miz, Woods, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, and others playing video games, only to have Maryse interrupt and yell at Miz for being too loud and interrupting her Zoom call.
Maryse just verbally destroying Miz in front of the boys 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2kYJwLVc4w
— acab rocky (@TheNextBlGThing) July 14, 2020
– Stephanie McMahon tweeted about how Sonya Deville, Mustafa Ali, and Sarah Schreiber will all be on Female Quotient on Wednesday to discuss the impact WWE stars make on their community.
“I’m so proud of the work @WWECommunity does to impact communities around the world. Tune into @femalequotient Wed at 2pm ET & join @SonyaDevilleWWE @AliWWE & @sarahschreib as they discuss how @WWE & our Superstars use our platforms for good. #LionsLive ”
I'm so proud of the work @WWECommunity does to impact communities around the world. Tune into @femalequotient Wed at 2pm ET & join @SonyaDevilleWWE @AliWWE & @sarahschreib as they discuss how @WWE & our Superstars use our platforms for good. #LionsLive https://t.co/X3triR12ZB pic.twitter.com/iPGnXid3LI
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bayley Challenges Lita and Trish Stratus to Tag Title Match at Summerslam
- Karrion Kross On Who Has Greatest Wrestling Entrance of All Time, Who He’d Most Want To Face at WrestleMania
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Bill Watts Reportedly Banning Heels & Faces From Flying In Same Airplane in WCW
- Chris Jericho Recalls Working With Ryback at WrestleMania 29, Says He Suggested Ryback as the Guy to Break the Streak