Maryse Says “Never Say Never” On A Potential In-Ring Return

— Former WWE Divas Champion and co-star along with her husband on Miz & Mrs., Maryse spoke with Gamespot recently about the possibility of another return to the ring and the advancements of women in wrestling over the past year. While it doesn’t sound like she’s currently planning on wrestling again anytime soon, she’s not ruling it out either.

On a potential return to the ring: “I never say never. When I had Monroe, I was back in the ring four months after giving birth. Five months after giving birth, I was main eventing Smackdown Live in a singles match, which has never really been done before, ever. So, if you were to ask me that when I was pregnant with Monroe, I would of laughed.”

“So, this second time around, I really don’t know what to expect because you never really know what to expect with WWE. That’s the beauty of WWE is that you just never know.”

On WWE Evolution and the rise of women in wrestling: “I think Evolution was a big moment where we really recognized women in this industry. To me that’s when I really felt in my heart, ‘Wow, this is happening.’ And I was there with Monroe because that was a very important moment for me and for every other woman.”

“It’s just to show you that there is no limits to all of this. And I know it might sound cheesy, but it’s true. The sky’s the limit. And for me, having a daughter, it just made me really happy. Women made it. It’s becoming the norm. …So I think that the next goal is just that. It’s just to have men and women. You’re qualified, you’re good, then just go rock it, you know?”