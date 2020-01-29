Maryse On Getting Pregnant So Soon After Birth of Monroe

In an interview with People, Maryse spoke about her reaction to getting pregnant so soon after she got back in shape following the birth of her daughter Monroe Sky. Here are highlights:

Maryse on her second pregnancy: “I’ve been pregnant twice in two years; when Monroe was 8 months [old], I got pregnant. I was just getting back to feeling like myself physically and looking like the way I used to. And then I got pregnant right away. It just takes time to get back to yourself. It takes nine months to make a baby, it takes nine months to [bounce back]. That’s true — sometimes longer,” Maryse points out. “Everything inside of you needs to go back to normal and it doesn’t just happen overnight. You created a human being, you know? It takes time to get back there.”

The Miz on his dad having a bigger role in Miz & Mrs season two: “Now you’re like, ‘Oh my God, there’s two of ’em.’ We have two insane parents. My dad and her mom are just absolute insanity. It’s like having four kids.”

Miz on his dad helping with the kids: “I found out that my dad never changed my diaper when I was a kid. I go, ‘Dad, can you change Monroe?’ and he goes, ‘I never even changed you!’ [He said], ‘Your mom did all that stuff.’ I’m like, ‘Oh. My. God. You gotta be kidding me.’”

Maryse on adjusting to life as a mom: “For the first few months, I had to walk around [with Madison]. Monroe would go to bed at 8 p.m. I’d have to walk around from 10 p.m. to 5 in the morning. You do all the things that you know to do, all your little tricks, and none of ’em work. And when you’re really sleep-deprived, you’re like, ‘I don’t know what to do,’ ” The Miz tells PEOPLE. “Last time, we were able to actually rest before giving birth, because you didn’t have to worry about another child. Now you’re worried about another child. During the day, [people] say, ‘Hey, you should sleep because the baby’s sleeping!’ Well, I have another one running around … and when that one’s asleep, the other one’s not asleep! Sleep deprivation is something very serious. I didn’t think it could kill you, but I think it can.”