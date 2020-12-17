wrestling / News

WWE News: Maryse On Growing Up As a Shy Kid, Pat MacAfee Talks About His College Days

December 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maryse

– A new clip from Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions features Maryse discussing being shy in her youth. You can see the clip below, described as follows:

“While Maryse is known as a sassy superstar, she started out as anything but. Taken from Oral Sessions #004.”

– In addition, a new clip from the latest Swerve City Podcast features Pat McAfee discussing his college days in West Virgina:

