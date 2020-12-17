wrestling / News
WWE News: Maryse On Growing Up As a Shy Kid, Pat MacAfee Talks About His College Days
December 17, 2020 | Posted by
– A new clip from Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions features Maryse discussing being shy in her youth. You can see the clip below, described as follows:
“While Maryse is known as a sassy superstar, she started out as anything but. Taken from Oral Sessions #004.”
– In addition, a new clip from the latest Swerve City Podcast features Pat McAfee discussing his college days in West Virgina:
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Hints That Wrestling Will Be Dead In 20 Years
- Wrestling World Reacts To News Of Pregnancy Announcement From Brandi and Cody Rhodes
- Arn Anderson On John Cena’s Reign As WWE’s Top Star, Comparing Cena To Attitude Era Stars Like The Rock & Steve Austin
- Eric Bischoff On Starrcade 1999 Being Worst PPV He’s Ever Seen, How He Would’ve Booked Bret Hart vs. Goldberg