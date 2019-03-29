Maryse Is Open To WWE Return After Having Second Baby

The Miz and Maryse recently spoke to Hollywood Life to promote the second season of Miz & Mrs. where Maryse revealed that she’s open to a return to the WWE after she gives birth to the couple’s second child. Here are highlights:

Miz on if Maryse would be able to come back after a second kid: “She came back faster than any mother has ever came back to WWE after Monroe, so you really never know!”

Maryse on a possible WWE return: “I think that the WWE values me, and I’ve been with them for over 15 years on and off, so, I would honestly say I don’t know, and I’m open to it, but we’ll have to see.”

Miz on what’s exciting about season two: “I’m excited for people to see Monroe, and her growth, from a 4-month old to an 11-month old. There’s so much that happens with a baby that you don’t realize, and I think a lot of people can relate to. You’ll get to see new characters, my mom, my dad… and Marjo, Maryse’s mom, is always an absolute character.”