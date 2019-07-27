wrestling / News
WWE News: Maryse Posts Eight-Month Pregnancy Photo, Triple H vs. Legends In New WWE Playlist
– Maryse has posted a new photo to Instagram showing her baby bump after eight months of pregnancy. It looks like the latest member of the family, and Monroe’s baby sister, will arrive soon.
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at Triple H’s battles against various legends like Hulk Hogan and others.
