WWE News: Maryse Posts Eight-Month Pregnancy Photo, Triple H vs. Legends In New WWE Playlist

July 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Maryse

– Maryse has posted a new photo to Instagram showing her baby bump after eight months of pregnancy. It looks like the latest member of the family, and Monroe’s baby sister, will arrive soon.

Extra pregnant 🤰🏼 #babygirl #month8

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at Triple H’s battles against various legends like Hulk Hogan and others.

Maryse, Joseph Lee

