Maryse On a Potential WWE Return: ‘You Never Know’

– Maryse says that motherhood is not making her rule out a possible return to the ring for WWE. The Miz & Mrs. co-star spoke with Hollywood Life and was asked about whether she will possibly make a comeback once she gives birth to the couple’s second child.

“You never know,” she said. “I’m not even thinking about it right now because I just honestly want to enjoy my life and my pregnancy. Now that I have Monroe and I’m pregnant again, honestly it goes by so fast.”

She went on to add, “I think that the WWE values me, and I’ve been with them for over 15 years on and off, so, I would honestly say I don’t know, and I’m open to it, but we’ll have to see. And the WWE is all about bragging rights, because we’re competitive…That’s the WWE, that’s the life that we live, you never what’s gonna happen.”

In the meantime, she will be appearing with Miz on their reality show, which returns Tueaday on USA Network after Smackdown.