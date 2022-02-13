wrestling / News
Maryse in Red Outfit, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
February 13, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos. This week’s picks included Maryse, Becky Lynch posing with her title, Finn Balor having a quiet moment in Ireland, Beth Phoenix sharing her gym goals, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, Natalya with husband TJ Wilson, and Seth “Freakin” Rollins showing off his drip game in a Gucci outfit. You can check out those photos below.
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/ipmFeIBrti pic.twitter.com/3qjSzGYoHl
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2022
