wrestling / News

Maryse in Red Outfit, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos

February 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maryse WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos. This week’s picks included Maryse, Becky Lynch posing with her title, Finn Balor having a quiet moment in Ireland, Beth Phoenix sharing her gym goals, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, Natalya with husband TJ Wilson, and Seth “Freakin” Rollins showing off his drip game in a Gucci outfit. You can check out those photos below.

