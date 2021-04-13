wrestling / News
WWE News: Maryse Returns to WWE TV On Raw, Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley Highlights
April 12, 2021
Maryse made her return to WWE television on Monday, appearing on Raw in a Miz TV segment. The former Diva’s Champion was a guest to hype the return of Miz & Mrs. after Raw. During the segment, Damian Priest came out to interrupt and that led to a handicap match, which Miz & Morrison won:
– Riddle asked for a match against Bobby Lashley on Raw, which didn’t go his way. You can see clips below of Riddle asking for the match against the WWE Champion, which Lashley won in about 10 and a half minutes:
