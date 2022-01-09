wrestling / News
Maryse, The Rock, Sonya Deville, More Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos
January 9, 2022
– WWE.com 25 best Instagram photos of the week. This week’s picks included Drew McIntyre celebrating the new year with his wife, Natalya sharing a photo with the late Betty White, Sonya Deville, Maryse, The Rock, Dexter Lumis, Kacy Catanzaro, and McKenzie Mitchell. You can check out some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/WncfWJWEcp pic.twitter.com/eCTZaMFNjQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2022
